Oleg Shchegolev Sells 9,660 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 9,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $128,381.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,626,570 shares in the company, valued at $21,617,115.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 14,672 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $192,056.48.

On Friday, August 19th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 2,495 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $32,534.80.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 40,151 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $556,492.86.

On Monday, August 15th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $370,673.03.

On Friday, August 12th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 38,947 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $549,542.17.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89.

On Monday, August 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $446,352.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

Semrush Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 215,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,600. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -121.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semrush by 91.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the second quarter worth $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Semrush in the second quarter valued at $144,000. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

