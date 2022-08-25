ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.33

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.33 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 162216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

