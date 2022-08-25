ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.33

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.33 and last traded at $74.79, with a volume of 162216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.03.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.
ON Semiconductor Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,713,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Further Reading
