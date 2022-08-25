ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.42.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.25. 61,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,010. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $51.70 and a 12 month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.25%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after buying an additional 1,043,147 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ONEOK by 266.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 802,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,659,000 after buying an additional 583,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ONEOK by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,381,000 after buying an additional 451,419 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

