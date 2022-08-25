Open Platform (OPEN) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $677,428.67 and approximately $50,120.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,540.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00129387 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00078228 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform.

Open Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

