OpenOcean Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.75 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and approximately $716,277.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00767017 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015868 BTC.
OpenOcean Coin Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,103,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
Buying and Selling OpenOcean
