Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,055 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 24.0% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 10.1% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 36,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.78. The stock had a trading volume of 146,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,797. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

