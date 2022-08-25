Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $20.22 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $435.78. The stock had a trading volume of 15,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $418.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.45. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

