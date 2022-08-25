Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,702 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,971 shares of company stock worth $7,537,566. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.96. 201,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,486. The company has a market cap of $322.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.