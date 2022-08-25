Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,106 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $17,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 954,125 shares of company stock valued at $306,853,641 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.18.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $318.56. The stock had a trading volume of 45,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,031. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.23. The firm has a market cap of $302.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

