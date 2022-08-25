Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Quanta Services worth $22,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,903,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,220,000 after acquiring an additional 67,907 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.47. The company had a trading volume of 16,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,144. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

