Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 10,200 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $28,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. abrdn plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,854,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,346,000 after acquiring an additional 177,490 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in AbbVie by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.26. 74,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,593,040. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day moving average of $150.52. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $244.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

