Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,611 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,611 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $43,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,496,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Announces Dividend

Shares of V traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $208.10. 119,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,620,533. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $393.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.