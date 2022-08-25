Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Sells $62,741.08 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 2,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $62,741.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,614.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Orrstown Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORRF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.14. 14,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,084. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $279.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

