Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 198415 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Osino Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Get Osino Resources alerts:

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project located in Central Namibia. As of December 31, 2021, it had 14 exploration licenses covering 153,658 hectares located in Namibia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.