Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Buys $34,625.00 in Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) CEO Samuel H. Norton bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $34,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,509 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,039.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Overseas Shipholding Group Price Performance

OSG stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.98.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 13th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Overseas Shipholding Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 331,990 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 51,262 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

Featured Articles

