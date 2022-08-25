PAC Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $43,843.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $5.16 million and approximately $43,843.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002041 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,062,163,569 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

