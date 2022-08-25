PAC Protocol Price Hits $0.0003 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $5.29 million and $46,245.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002051 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000367 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 17,058,224,970 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.