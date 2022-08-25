Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.03-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.535-1.555 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.50 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $10.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $575.58. 1,296,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,781. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $421.55 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -207.65, a PEG ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $532.43.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $545.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $728.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $654.88.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,466 shares of company stock worth $417,451,666. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,468,000 after buying an additional 119,565 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,023,000 after purchasing an additional 45,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $536,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $3,405,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

