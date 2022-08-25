Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.03-2.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.535-1.555 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.40-9.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $654.88.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $10.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $575.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,781. The company has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.65, a PEG ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $421.55 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.43.

Palo Alto Networks shares are going to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares in the company, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,466 shares of company stock valued at $417,451,666. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

