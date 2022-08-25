Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 359.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $289.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.24 and a 200-day moving average of $276.12. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.