PARSIQ Hits Market Cap of $23.08 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $23.08 million and $1.20 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.66 or 0.00494827 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000335 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.02048968 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005246 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

