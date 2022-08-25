Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $945.02 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $945.02 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00058828 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.