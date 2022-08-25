Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Shares of PYCR opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.
In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
PYCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.
