Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

Insider Activity at Paycor HCM

In other news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, insider Ryan Norman Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,752.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $74,682.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,845.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

PYCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

