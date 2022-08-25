PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £127 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Rating) insider Alan Dale purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 635 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £127 ($153.46).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Alan Dale purchased 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 598 ($7.23) per share, for a total transaction of £125.58 ($151.74).

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alan Dale bought 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 572 ($6.91) per share, for a total transaction of £120.12 ($145.14).

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 639 ($7.72) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 591.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 586.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.21. The stock has a market cap of £440.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,121.05. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 500.01 ($6.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 742 ($8.97).

About PayPoint

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on shares of PayPoint in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

PayPoint plc provides payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. It offers bill payment, digital bill payment, eMoney, and cash out services; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIM cards, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

