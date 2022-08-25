Peanut (NUX) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Peanut (NUX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Peanut has a market capitalization of $130,170.70 and $238,815.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peanut coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peanut has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peanut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003765 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00129534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077977 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Peanut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peanut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.