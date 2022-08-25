Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.7% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $214.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

