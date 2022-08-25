Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LOW traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.62. 39,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,338. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.