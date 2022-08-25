Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 482 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 8.3% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 149,974 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,053,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 650,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $121,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 34,046 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.8 %

AXP stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $160.41. The company had a trading volume of 32,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,304. The stock has a market cap of $120.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.