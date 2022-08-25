PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a decrease of 67.8% from the July 31st total of 357,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 363,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PetroTal Stock Performance

Shares of PTALF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.50. 358,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,812. PetroTal has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

