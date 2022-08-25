PFB (TSE:PFB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.10

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$24.10 and traded as high as C$24.10. PFB shares last traded at C$24.10, with a volume of 1,025 shares trading hands.

PFB Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$163.66 million and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.10.

PFB Company Profile

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

