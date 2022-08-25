Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of PECO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.49. The company had a trading volume of 413,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,956. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 115.48.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 372.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 655.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.