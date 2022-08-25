Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Short Interest Down 69.9% in August

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 69.9% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBAX. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PBAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.07. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,250. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $11.76.

About Phoenix Biotech Acquisition

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

