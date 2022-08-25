Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $4.40 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,161,000 after acquiring an additional 428,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $776,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269,543 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,782,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,175,000 after acquiring an additional 90,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $122.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $61.86 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average is $107.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.23.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

