Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $5.95 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,681 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $530.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $515.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $559.47. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

