Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 140,000 Shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.73% of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPCB opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

