Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $4 Million Position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ACDI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.07% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of ACDI stock opened at $10.08 on Thursday. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.00.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the interactive entertainment, film/television, music, print and digital books, e-sports, live events, and other forms of consumer entertainment, and enabling services and technologies sectors.

