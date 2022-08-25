Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $265.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.38 and a 200-day moving average of $265.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

