Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Pilbara Minerals Stock Up 6.6 %
OTCMKTS:PILBF opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
