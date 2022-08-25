Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Pilbara Minerals Stock Up 6.6 %

OTCMKTS:PILBF opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Pilbara Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

