Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0056 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (PLR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $237.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,610.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003764 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00129587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00077805 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io.

Buying and Selling Pillar

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

