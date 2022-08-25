Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $53.21

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.21, but opened at $56.30. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $56.12, with a volume of 262,459 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, 86 Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 417,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,334,000 after purchasing an additional 134,659 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

