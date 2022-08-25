Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 195,000 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,143,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.43. 13,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,997,864. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.