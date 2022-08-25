Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 8,461 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $63,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $1,130,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HD traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $306.82. The company had a trading volume of 55,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,431,679. The company has a market capitalization of $315.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

