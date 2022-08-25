Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 98,265 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,622. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.34 and its 200 day moving average is $234.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

