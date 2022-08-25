Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 1,593.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 989,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,548 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $37,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CSX by 1,717.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 477,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,940,000 after acquiring an additional 450,886 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 453,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,047,000 after buying an additional 32,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in CSX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,423,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,520,000 after purchasing an additional 90,343 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,352,824. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

