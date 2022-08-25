Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $27.97 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,856 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $27,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 190.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,240,000 after acquiring an additional 556,811 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 150.0% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 76.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.40. 18,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,738. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

