Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $32.61 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 294.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,443 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,325,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,009,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,342,830,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $260.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $254.61 and a 200 day moving average of $248.48. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.74.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

