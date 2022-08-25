Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $44.64 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59,281 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $44,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Shares of NYSE PH traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.88. 6,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $268.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.12.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

