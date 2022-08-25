Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $85.99 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.9% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $85,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.52. 128,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,307,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average is $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $371.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,678,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 136,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $18,448,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,678,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,172,861,022.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,794,874 shares of company stock valued at $248,695,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

