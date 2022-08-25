Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 78,664 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,664 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $34,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $255,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 720.0% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.0% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,518 shares of company stock worth $17,150,243. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

AMD traded up $3.89 on Thursday, hitting $96.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,820,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.