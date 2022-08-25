Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 8,669 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,086 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,669 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $69,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $9.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $396.52. 95,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,172. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

